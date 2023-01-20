Lone ozeki Takakeisho regained a share of the lead Friday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament with a hard-fought victory over front-runner Onosho.
Takakeisho will enter the final weekend of the 15-day meet tied at 10-3 with the No. 8 maegashira as well as No. 13 Kotoshoho after continuing his head-to-head dominance of the overnight leader on Day 13 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Following consecutive losses that threatened his title bid, the two-time Emperor’s Cup winner made a stronger start against Onosho, trading upper body blows and getting his nose bloodied before pushing the former komusubi off the dohyo.
