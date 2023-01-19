MELBOURNE – Yoshihito Nishioka advanced to the Australian Open’s third round with a straight-sets victory over qualifier Dalibor Svrcina on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Nishioka, the 31st seed at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, beat the 20-year-old Czech Svrcina, ranked 219th in the world, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour, 47 minutes.
Nishioka said afterward that he wanted to cut rallies as short as possible to prevent the younger, fitter Svrcina from wearing him down.
