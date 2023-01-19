  • Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi (center) scores his side's second goal during the first half of a Scottish Premiership football match against St. Mirren at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Glasgow, Scotland – Forward Kyogo Furuhashi bagged a brace and took his season’s tally to a Scottish Premiership-best 17 goals on Wednesday as league leaders Celtic thumped St. Mirren 4-0 at home.

Furuhashi latched onto a ball sent into the box by his Japanese compatriot Reo Hatate and scored with a deft lob in the 35th minute to make it 2-0 before sliding home Jota’s low cross from the left in the 53rd minute for a 3-0 lead.

“Kyogo’s obviously been on fire for quite a while,” said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. “It’s just his movement, the quality of his finishing is always there. I was really pleased with the quality of our goals.”

