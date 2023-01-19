  • Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura plays against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, on Jan. 3. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura plays against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, on Jan. 3.

  • Kyodo

New York – The Washington Wizards have made Japanese power forward Rui Hachimura available in trade discussions with multiple teams, the Athletic reported Wednesday.

The report said Hachimura, who becomes a restricted free agent in July, “has drawn interest from several Western Conference teams in need of scoring” ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

In 2019, Hachimura became the first Japanese player to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his four-year contract, but the Wizards, or any team that trades for him, can retain him next season by extending him a qualifying offer.

