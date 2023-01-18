  • Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir signed for Juventus following her departure from Lyon last summer. | REUTERS
    Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir signed for Juventus following her departure from Lyon last summer. | REUTERS

  Reuters

Iceland’s Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir won her claim against former club Olympique Lyonnais after she was not paid her full salary during her pregnancy, players union FIFPRO said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old turned to FIFPRO to lodge her complaint with FIFA, and global soccer’s governing body ruled in August last year that the club must pay the full amount owed to Bjork within 45 days of notification of the decision.

FIFA said the club would face a transfer ban if it failed to pay in full.

