WNBA star Brittney Griner and gun control were on the agenda as the Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday, celebrating their fourth championship title in eight seasons with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Warriors overcame the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the NBA Finals last year, cementing their legacy as one of basketball’s all-time great dynasties, after also hoisting the trophy in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

But it was the first time that a sitting U.S. president had received the team since Biden’s fellow Democrat Barack Obama in 2016, after Republican former President Donald Trump revoked their invitation in 2017 and declined to extend one a year later.