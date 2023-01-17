Lone ozeki Takakeisho maintained the outright lead Tuesday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament with a solid win over komusubi Meisei.
The highest-ranked rikishi in the absence of grand champion Terunofuji, Takakeisho took another step toward his third Emperor’s Cup and a potential yokozuna promotion as he improved to 9-1 on Day 10 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
As the pair met in the middle, Takakeisho snared Meisei (3-7) by the right arm and tossed him head-first with an armlock throw.
