  • New Mets signing Kodai Senga's 'ghost fork' pitch has earned respect and fear alike from opposing batters. | REUTERS
    New Mets signing Kodai Senga's "ghost fork" pitch has earned respect and fear alike from opposing batters. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

As the United States prepared to face Japan in the knockout stage at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Nick Martinez issued a warning to his peers.

“Don’t swing at the fork,” Martinez, now a star relief pitcher for the San Diego Padres, told them. Martinez was referring to Kodai Senga of Japan and his forkball, which is nicknamed the “ghost fork.”

Martinez had spent four seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, as both a teammate and an opponent of Senga’s. He knew how haunting the ghost fork could be, yet his fellow Americans could not lay off the pitch.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW