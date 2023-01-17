Tokyo Yakult Swallows lefty Keiji Takahashi is among the three pitchers who will complete Japan’s 30-man roster for the World Baseball Classic, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters’ Hiromi Ito and fellow right-hander Yuki Udagawa of the Orix Buffaloes will join Takahashi, as skipper Hideki Kuriyama is set to include 15 pitchers in his roster for the March tournament.

Kuriyama on Jan. 6 announced the first 12 men, led by Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish — who will be the team’s oldest member at 36 — for the fifth edition of the tournament.