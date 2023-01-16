Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka comfortably advanced to the Australian Open second round with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 win against Sweden's Mikael Ymer on Monday.
The 31st-seeded Nishioka converted six of his 12 break point opportunities as he put away the world No. 69 in two hours and 18 minutes.
In other action from the first round at Melbourne Park, Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki was victorious in his Grand Slam singles main draw debut, beating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
