  • Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk hits a return against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their women's singles match on Day 1 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk hits a return against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their women's singles match on Day 1 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

As Russian missiles continue to pound her country, Ukraine's No. 2 tennis player Marta Kostyuk says she will not shake hands with tour rivals from Russia and Belarus who she feels have not done enough to speak out against the invasion.

The 20-year-old Kyiv native generated headlines last year when she refused the customary handshake at the net with former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka after the Belarusian beat her at the U.S. Open.

Belarus is being used as a key staging ground for Russia's war in Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation."

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW