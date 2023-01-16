Si Woo Kim of South Korea birdied his final two holes to fire his second straight 6-under 64 and win the Sony Open on Sunday in Honolulu.
Kim’s eight birdies and two bogeys helped him finish the week with an 18-under 262, beating third-round leader Hayden Buckley by a stroke.
The key moment came at the par-3 17th, where Kim’s tee shot missed the green. He chipped in from about 28 feet away for a birdie that proved pivotal.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.