Si Woo Kim of South Korea birdied his final two holes to fire his second straight 6-under 64 and win the Sony Open on Sunday in Honolulu.

Kim’s eight birdies and two bogeys helped him finish the week with an 18-under 262, beating third-round leader Hayden Buckley by a stroke.

The key moment came at the par-3 17th, where Kim’s tee shot missed the green. He chipped in from about 28 feet away for a birdie that proved pivotal.