Ozeki Takakeisho survived a bruising battle Sunday to retain his share of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament lead with just one loss over the first eight days.

Few wrestlers succeed going head-on with sumo’s shoving and thrusting master, but No. 4 maegashira Nishikifuji (3-5) went toe-to-toe with the ozeki and nearly beat him.

The two traded vicious slaps and shoves with neither willing to change tactics. Despite bleeding from a blow to the face, Takakeisho prevailed. When a Nishikifuji slap missed its mark, the maegashira lost his balance and was slapped down to defeat.