Youth tournaments where coaches cannot vent their anger at children have increased in popularity and encompassed a growing number of sports since debuting in Japan in 2015.

Former Japan women’s volleyball player Naomi Masuko spearheaded the first such tournament in the hope of creating a better sporting environment for youths who may otherwise have borne the brunt of abusive coaching.

Volleyball tournaments mandating the code of conduct for coaches were held in six prefectures including Fukuoka and Kanagawa before the first soccer tournament with the same creed was staged in June 2022 in Akita.