It did not seem outside the realm of possibility Friday night that oxygen deprivation could become an issue in Section 343 of the Alamodome. Fans had purchased tickets for seats that felt closer to the mesosphere than to the basketball court, which was far below them.

From that great distance, you could just barely decipher those rare moments when the San Antonio Spurs scored. Or whenever Golden State’s Draymond Green was annoyed about something. At least Donte DiVincenzo, Green’s teammate, did the nosebleed denizens a favor by wearing bright-orange sneakers, making him more easily identifiable.

But if there were challenges — seeing the players, hearing the whistle, combating vertigo — few seemed to mind. Because the game, billed as “Back Home in the Dome,” was also a party.