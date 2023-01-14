Sole ozeki Takakeisho survived a closely fought battle with third-ranked maegashira Midorifuji on Saturday to remain tied for the lead at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

With the first week of the 15-day tournament in the books, the highest-ranked rikishi in the absence of yokozuna Terunofuji shares the top rung with four members of the rank-and-file at 6-1.

In a thrilling finale to Day 7 at Ryogoku Kokugikan, Takakeisho was taken out of his comfort zone by rising talent Midorifuji (4-3), who escaped a push out before trading roundhouse slaps with the ozeki.