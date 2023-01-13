The first collective gasp of this year’s Australian Open came Thursday afternoon, four days before the tournament officially begins.

The hubbub came at the start of the men’s singles draw when Jack Draper’s name appeared in the second slot in the 128-man field. That meant Draper’s first-round opponent was guaranteed to be Rafael Nadal, the reigning Australian Open champion and the No. 1 seed in the absence of injured Carlos Alcaraz.

The buzz in the room was a sign of the left-handed Draper’s gathering strength – a 21-year-old Briton, he is in form and up to No. 40 in the world – but also a reflection of Nadal’s disarray.