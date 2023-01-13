Argentina featured heavily in shortlists for various FIFA awards following its World Cup triumph, with forwards Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and coach Lionel Scaloni receiving nominations in their categories.

Messi was also among the 14 players on the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, a list that also includes Kylian Mbappe, his teammate at Paris St. Germain, and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The trio is joined by Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona, last year’s winner, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and PSG’s Neymar and Achraf Hakimi. Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, who won the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, is also in the shortlist.