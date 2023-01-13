Advancing to the NFC divisional playoffs next weekend will require the Dallas Cowboys to deliver a franchise first: a win against Tom Brady.
The Cowboys are 0-7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who has already defeated them once this season. Dallas, however, is traveling to Tampa for a unique wild-card matchup on Monday night expecting a much different game this time. The Buccaneers (8-9) are hosting the matchup due to winning the NFC South, while the visiting Cowboys (12-5) finished behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.
“It’s 2023,” Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse said of the franchise’s winless record against Brady, which includes the season-openers in 2021 and 2022. “He ain’t beat us this year. That’s all we’re worried about,”
