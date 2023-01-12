Australia’s Nick Kyrgios proved that he can play as well as anyone in the world last year and the 27-year-old heads into the main draw at his home Grand Slam for the 10th time next week with soaring expectations.

Kyrgios’ runs to the final at Wimbledon and the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open last year suggest that he might have finally achieved the balance in his life that enables him to get the most out of his talent.

Following the U.S. Open, Australian tennis great Rod Laver said self-belief was the only thing preventing Kyrgios from winning a Grand Slam.