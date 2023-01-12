AFP-JIJI – Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City was “not prepared” after a stunning 2-0 loss against struggling Southampton in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Guardiola’s side paid the price for a limp display and never recovered after first-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo at St Mary’s.
City sits second in the Premier League standings, while Southampton is languishing at the bottom of the table.
