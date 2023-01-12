  • Southampton's Moussa Djenepo (left) celebrates with teammate Lyanco after defeating Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinals in Southampton, England, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Southampton's Moussa Djenepo (left) celebrates with teammate Lyanco after defeating Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinals in Southampton, England, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • London

  • SHARE

AFP-JIJI – Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City was “not prepared” after a stunning 2-0 loss against struggling Southampton in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Guardiola’s side paid the price for a limp display and never recovered after first-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo at St Mary’s.

City sits second in the Premier League standings, while Southampton is languishing at the bottom of the table.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW