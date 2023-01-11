  • Guangzhou's Zhang Xiuwei in action with Kobe's Yutaro Oda (left) during an AFC Champions League game in Al Wakrah, Qatar, in November 2020. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Vissel Kobe forward Yutaro Oda has signed with Heart of Midlothian on a three-and-a-half-year deal, the Scottish Premiership club announced Tuesday.

Oda came through the ranks at his local J. League club Kobe and has been capped by each Japanese national youth side from under-15 onward.

“I have been looking for a challenge, so this is a great club for me to come to. I am really looking forward to showing the fans what I can do,” he said on the Hearts website.

