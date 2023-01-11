Football Australia have handed Melbourne Victory a total of 450,000 Australian dollars ($310,410) in fines and “significant” sporting sanctions for the violent pitch invasion that left a player injured during the A-League derby against Melbourne City in December.
City goalkeeper Tom Glover was left bloodied after being struck in the face by a metal bucket as Victory fans stormed the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium pitch, resulting in the abandonment of the match.
In addition to the fine, the club was handed a suspended 10-point deduction which will automatically be triggered by each and every incident of “serious supporter misconduct” over the remainder of this and the subsequent three seasons.
