One week after he was admitted under emergency circumstances in critical condition, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC) and flown back to Buffalo on Monday.

Physicians Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts said they were “thrilled and proud” to announce Hamlin was back in Buffalo. They said tests to determine the cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest are ongoing. Corresponding treatment and additional plans for his recovery can be modeled as a next phase.

“He is doing well and this is the next stage in his recovery,” UCMC said Monday.