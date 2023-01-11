  • A message in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showed on the message boards before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    A message in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showed on the message boards before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

One week after he was admitted under emergency circumstances in critical condition, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC) and flown back to Buffalo on Monday.

Physicians Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts said they were “thrilled and proud” to announce Hamlin was back in Buffalo. They said tests to determine the cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest are ongoing. Corresponding treatment and additional plans for his recovery can be modeled as a next phase.

“He is doing well and this is the next stage in his recovery,” UCMC said Monday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW