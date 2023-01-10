Emma Raducanu said she is trying not to “expect too much” as she bids to return to full fitness in time for next week’s Australian Open after rolling her ankle in a tune-up event last week.

Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu retired at 6-0, 5-7 in her second-round match against Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova at the WTA 250 Auckland Classic.

She swept the first set in 22 minutes but faltered in the second and had her left ankle examined during a medical time-out before leaving the court in tears.