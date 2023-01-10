The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has handed lifetime bans to four former coaches and fined the Chicago Red Stars and Portland Thorns $1.5 million and $1 million, respectively, as part of sweeping sanctions from a misconduct inquiry.

An independent investigator brought in by U.S. Soccer found last year that abuse and misconduct “had become systemic” in the NWSL.

A joint investigation unit for the league and its players association (NWSLPA) also said in December it found widespread, ongoing misconduct, a saga that engulfed the top-flight women’s league and the sport’s national governing body.