  • The NWSL's Portland Thorns have been fined $1 million following an inquiry into abuse and misconduct across the league. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The NWSL's Portland Thorns have been fined $1 million following an inquiry into abuse and misconduct across the league. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has handed lifetime bans to four former coaches and fined the Chicago Red Stars and Portland Thorns $1.5 million and $1 million, respectively, as part of sweeping sanctions from a misconduct inquiry.

An independent investigator brought in by U.S. Soccer found last year that abuse and misconduct “had become systemic” in the NWSL.

A joint investigation unit for the league and its players association (NWSLPA) also said in December it found widespread, ongoing misconduct, a saga that engulfed the top-flight women’s league and the sport’s national governing body.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW