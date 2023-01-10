Track and field finals at the Paris 2024 Games will take place during the evening, World Athletics said on Monday, as it published its schedule for next year’s Summer Olympics.

The global governing body for athletics added that events would be spread out over 11 days, starting with the 20-kilometer race walks on Aug. 1 and ending with the women’s marathon on Aug. 11.

“Track and field competition will take place during 17 sessions at Stade de France. All track and field finals will be held in the evening sessions, while the road events will take place in the mornings on four different days,” World Athletics said.