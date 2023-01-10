Jon Rahm believes he is currently the “best player in the world” after a red-hot streak of three tournament wins in five starts, and has questioned the methodology of calculating the golf rankings where he remains No. 5 in the world.

The former U.S. Open champion won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii over the weekend with a comeback for the ages after he overhauled Collin Morikawa’s seven-shot lead in the final round.

Having also won the Spanish Open and DP World Tour Championship, former No. 1 Rahm was hoping to at least move past Patrick Cantlay into fourth but still finds himself in fifth place.