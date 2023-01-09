Top-ranked maegashira Tobizaru sprang the first big upset of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, slapping down Takakeisho, the lone ozeki, in Monday’s final bout.

The former komusubi remained a thorn in Takakeisho’s side as he racked up his second straight head-to-head win over the ozeki on Day 2 at Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo arena.

Takakeisho failed to land a strong opening hit and was kept off balance by the backpedaling Tobizaru, who found an opening to sling the ozeki to the clay and improve to 1-1.