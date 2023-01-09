  • Ozeki Takakeisho (right) loses to Tobizaru on Day 2 of the New Year Basho on Monday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | KYODO
    Ozeki Takakeisho (right) loses to Tobizaru on Day 2 of the New Year Basho on Monday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Top-ranked maegashira Tobizaru sprang the first big upset of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, slapping down Takakeisho, the lone ozeki, in Monday’s final bout.

The former komusubi remained a thorn in Takakeisho’s side as he racked up his second straight head-to-head win over the ozeki on Day 2 at Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo arena.

Takakeisho failed to land a strong opening hit and was kept off balance by the backpedaling Tobizaru, who found an opening to sling the ozeki to the clay and improve to 1-1.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW