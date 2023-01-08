Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare midway through his match against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday to mow down the Russian 6-3, 6-4 and storm into the Adelaide International 1 final, where he will take on unseeded American Sebastian Korda.

In a blockbuster Australian Open warmup meeting between the two former world No. 1s, it was 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic who shot out of the blocks quickest, as he surged to a 4-2 lead in the opening set.

Djokovic was in some discomfort in the seventh game after hyper-extending his left hamstring while stretching to make a forehand, but he soldiered on and pulled off an exquisite lob before taking a medical timeout for treatment.