Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura has reached an agreement to play for Portuguese second-division outfit Oliveirense at age 55, a source involved with the matter said Sunday.

Miura, who spent last season on loan from Yokohama FC to Suzuka Point Getters in the fourth-tier Japan Football League, will join Oliveirense until the summer.

The Portuguese club shares a parent company — restaurant operator Onodera Group — with Yokohama FC, which is making its return to the J. League top flight this year.