Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura has reached an agreement to play for Portuguese second-division outfit Oliveirense at age 55, a source involved with the matter said Sunday.
Miura, who spent last season on loan from Yokohama FC to Suzuka Point Getters in the fourth-tier Japan Football League, will join Oliveirense until the summer.
The Portuguese club shares a parent company — restaurant operator Onodera Group — with Yokohama FC, which is making its return to the J. League top flight this year.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.