Rakuten Eagles right-hander Masahiro Tanaka signed for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.

The former New York Yankee returned to the Pacific League club ahead of the 2021 season following seven seasons in MLB but has not hit his best form since, with just 13 wins over two seasons.

“Four wins and then nine are far behind the big expectations the club had for me and are a betrayal of the fans’ hopes too,” the 34-year-old told an online news conference.