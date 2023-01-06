  • Samurai Japan player Shohei Ohtani (left) and manager Hideki Kuriyama speak during a news conference on Friday. | KYODO
Shohei Ohtani and Hideki Kuriyama won a Japan Series title together in 2016.

In 2023, they'll take on the world.

Kuriyama, the Samurai Japan manager, named the first 12 members of his squad for the upcoming World Baseball Classic on Friday, with the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star as the centerpiece.

