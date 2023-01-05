Novak Djokovic is set to miss the Indian Wells and Miami Open ATP 1000 events this year if he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, with United States authorities saying non-nationals will need to to be vaccinated to enter the country.

A statement from the Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday said the requirement for foreign air travelers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place until April 10.

Indian Wells runs from March 6 to 19 and the Miami Open from March 20 to April 2, meaning Djokovic risks missing the two important hardcourt tournaments if he does not take the vaccine.