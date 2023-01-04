  • As his injuries pile up, time is running out for Terunofuji to reach 10 basho titles and claim the title of dai-yokozuna. | KYODO
    As his injuries pile up, time is running out for Terunofuji to reach 10 basho titles and claim the title of dai-yokozuna. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Predicting what will happen in sumo over any calendar year has been a near-impossible task in recent times.

It’s something that has been made even more difficult since 2020, by a pandemic which may be receding from public consciousness but nevertheless has just seen a new national record set for the number of monthly COVID-19-related deaths in December.

Of course, Japan’s national sport has also taken several major coronavirus-related hits over the past three years.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW