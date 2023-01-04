  • Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans during his unveiling at Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in Riyadh on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Riyadh – Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo said his “work is done” in Europe, adding that he is relishing new challenges both on and off the pitch after being unveiled as a player of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who was a free agent following his acrimonious split with Manchester United in November, joined Al Nassr last week on a 2½ year deal estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million ($211 million).

He was greeted by a sea of yellow and blue at Al Nassr’s home ground Mrsool Park, where thousands of fans turned up to witness his unveiling.

