Former Japan star Keisuke Honda will step down as general manager of the Cambodian men's national team, the Football Federation of Cambodia announced Wednesday.

He steered Cambodia's bid to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping it advance to the second round of Asian qualifying.

Honda, who represented Japan at the World Cup in 2010, 2014 and 2018 and was a 2011 Asian Cup winner, has been working with the Cambodians since August 2018. Due to his lack of coaching qualifications, the former Milan midfielder has worked alongside the team's designated head coaches, including Argentine Felix Dalmas and current manager Ryu Hirose.