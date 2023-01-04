Having reached new heights at the past two tournaments, Japan face an uphill battle replicating their success at this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Jamie Joseph’s men will tackle heavyweights England and Argentina in Pool D at the Sept. 8 to Oct. 28 World Cup and must beat at least one of them to reach their goal of a second straight trip to the knockout stage.

They will also need to survive an always bruising encounter with Samoa and avoid dropping points against first-time qualifiers Chile in the round robin, which they will start with significantly less preparation time than in the past.