Former world No. 1 tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.
The Czech-American is considered among one the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.
“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” the 66-year-old said in a statement to the Women’s Tennis Association.
