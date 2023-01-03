Former world No. 1 tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The Czech-American is considered among one the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” the 66-year-old said in a statement to the Women’s Tennis Association.