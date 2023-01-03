Often called an actress on ice for her expressive performances, former Olympic figure skater Fumie Suguri is fulfilling her second dream of working as a choreographer.

The 42-year-old, who now lives in Las Vegas, hopes to see her students compete at the Olympics someday, saying “I believe my work will be recognized when I develop skaters whose abilities surpass my own.”

Suguri was inspired to follow in the footsteps of renowned Canadian choreographer Lori Nichol, with whom she worked during her skating career.