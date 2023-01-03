Las Vegas – Often called an actress on ice for her expressive performances, former Olympic figure skater Fumie Suguri is fulfilling her second dream of working as a choreographer.
The 42-year-old, who now lives in Las Vegas, hopes to see her students compete at the Olympics someday, saying “I believe my work will be recognized when I develop skaters whose abilities surpass my own.”
Suguri was inspired to follow in the footsteps of renowned Canadian choreographer Lori Nichol, with whom she worked during her skating career.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.