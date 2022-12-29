Rafael Nadal is hoping that playing in the United Cup will give him the confidence boost he needs as he looks to defend his Australian Open title next month after being plagued by injuries in 2022.

The 36-year-old won the Australian Open and French Open trophies this year to increase his Grand Slam haul to a men’s record 22, but required pain-numbing injections on his foot during his run to title in Paris and then had to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal with an abdominal injury.

After winning four titles in the first six months of 2022, it was a case of more pain than gain for Nadal since hoisting the Musketeers’ Cup for a record 14th time in June.