  • Japan's Shogo Taniguchi (right) and Spains Gavi vie for the ball during their match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha on Dec. 1. | AFP-JIJI
Qatari first-division club Al Rayyan officially announced the signing of Japan defender Shogo Taniguchi on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old center-back started two matches for Samurai Blue as they advanced to the round of 16 at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Taniguchi joined Kawasaki Frontale out of the University of Tsukuba in 2014 and went on to win four J. League titles with the club, which he captained from 2020.

