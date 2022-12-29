Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi both scored as visiting Celtic trounced Hibernian 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.
Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy bagged a brace for the league leaders, who remained nine points clear of rival Rangers ahead of Monday’s Old Firm derby.
Samurai Blue striker Maeda helped set up Mooy’s opening goal before netting with a stunning solo effort from outside the area in the 36th minute.
