Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic said he needed a “recovery beer” after his record-breaking performance on Tuesday night in Dallas and a Slovenian beer company has responded, brewing up a new line of suds to satiate the Slovenian star.

Doncic posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds, along with 10 assists, to power the Mavericks to a thrilling 126-121 overtime win over the visiting New York Knicks, making him the first player in NBA history to post a 60/20/10 triple double.

“I’m tired as hell,” Doncic, 23, said with a smile after the game. “I need a recovery beer.”