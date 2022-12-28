  • Kyodo

F. Marinos defender Tomoki Iwata receives the trophy for J. League player of the year in Tokyo on Nov. 7. | KYODO
Yokohama F. Marinos defender and J. League Player of the Year Tomoki Iwata is likely to join Scottish giants Celtic on loan, sources familiar with the matter said late Monday.

The 25-year-old Iwata made his senior national team debut in 2019 and was part of Japan’s East Asian E-1 Championship-winning squad in July 2022.

