Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate both scored two goals as leader Celtic eased past St. Johnstone 4-1 at home in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The goals from the two Japanese players, who were not picked for the recent World Cup in Qatar, helped Celtic maintain its nine-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed rival Rangers.

Hatate, starting as a makeshift right back, blasted home the opener from just inside the box in the 14th minute before Furuhashi doubled the lead three minutes later with a clever flick with his left foot off a low left-wing cross.