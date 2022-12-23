London – Japan moved up four places to 20th, the highest among Asian teams, in FIFA’s latest men’s soccer rankings released Thursday.
The Samurai Blue advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Germany and Spain in their group stage at the recently concluded World Cup in Qatar.
Brazil stayed at the top of the rankings. Both World Cup champion Argentina and runner-up France moved up a place to second and third, respectively.
