Young talent Tatsuru Saito claimed the men’s heavyweight crown, while reigning Asian champion Sanshiro Murao won the men’s 90-kg division as judo’s World Masters wrapped up in Jerusalem on Thursday.
The 20-year-old Saito’s victory over Tajikistan’s Temur Rakhimov in the final match of the season-ending competition pushed Japan past France to the top of the medal table with three gold, two silver and four bronze.
Runner-up at October’s world championships in Tashkent, Tatsuru Saito, the second son of the late two-time, 95-kg Olympic gold medalist Hitoshi Saito secured the title with ippon in the closing seconds at Pais Arena.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.