Young talent Tatsuru Saito claimed the men’s heavyweight crown, while reigning Asian champion Sanshiro Murao won the men’s 90-kg division as judo’s World Masters wrapped up in Jerusalem on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Saito’s victory over Tajikistan’s Temur Rakhimov in the final match of the season-ending competition pushed Japan past France to the top of the medal table with three gold, two silver and four bronze.

Runner-up at October’s world championships in Tashkent, Tatsuru Saito, the second son of the late two-time, 95-kg Olympic gold medalist Hitoshi Saito secured the title with ippon in the closing seconds at Pais Arena.