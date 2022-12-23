New Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida said Thursday he intends to further make good on the Orix Buffaloes’ faith in him after he moves to MLB.

“I want to display a game that is packed with gratitude, for people to see relentless effort,” the 173-cm slugger said during a news conference at his former Pacific League club’s Osaka facility.

The Buffaloes made Yoshida their first pick in NPB’s new-players draft in 2015 and finished last in three of his first five seasons. Yoshida, who has been an everyday player since 2018, helped lift the Buffaloes out of their doldrums the past two seasons.