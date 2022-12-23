A neutral arbitrator reinstated Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday, reducing MLB’s suspension of 324 games, or roughly two full seasons, for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

Bauer, 31, is now eligible to pitch in 2023.

The arbitrator did, however, uphold an unpaid suspension of 194 games — 144 games he was suspended for in 2022 and an additional 50 games in 2023. That amounts to Bauer being docked $9.5 million in 2023 on top of the $28.1 million he lost in 2022.